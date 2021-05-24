Gambia: VP Osinbajo Receives the Gambian President's Special Envoy

Abuja — Nigeria's Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday received Special Envoy of President Adama Barrow of The Gambia at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Special Envoy, Hon. Mamadou Tangara who is also the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, came to personally deliver a message from The Gambian President to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Receiving the envoy, Prof. Osinbajo said that Nigeria would continue to support the aspirations and activities of the government and people of The Gambia especially in ways that promote African brotherhood.

"We strongly remain in support of all of the activities of the government and people of The Gambia and stand with you in all ways.

"The Nigerian government remains committed to its relationship with The Gambia.

"It is a long-standing relationship of brothers of so many years, and we consider it an important relationship not just within the ECOWAS sub-region but also we consider that as African brothers, we owe a responsibility to ourselves and to the world, to work together for the best purposes and for the best objectives that we have set for ourselves as a people."

Extending President Buhari's warm regards to his The Gambian counterpart, Prof. Osinbajo assured that President Buhari would treat President Barrow's request with "all the urgency it deserves".

Speaking shortly after presenting President Barrow's special message, Mr Tangara said he was in Abuja to solicit Nigeria's support for his country's quest to produce the next President of the ECOWAS Commission.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Special Envoy said Nigeria's support will be instrumental in actualizing his country's ambition, and noted that The Gambia is committed to serving the commission with dedication and in accordance with the ideals advocated by Nigeria, especially in repositioning the commission for better results.

Appreciating Nigeria's contributions to the prosperity and progress of The Gambia, Mr Tangara said his country owed much of its growth in the different sectors to the immense assistance provided by Nigeria.

He noted Nigeria's support to The Gambia in the areas of the judiciary, military, and education, among others, stating that if Nigeria was to withdraw its technical support, for instance, "The Gambia's judiciary will crumble and be in total chaos... We thank Nigeria for all the support."

Other members of The Gambian delegation included the country's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Mohamadou Musa Njie, while the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda led other officials from the ministry to the meeting.