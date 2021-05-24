Gambia: National People's Party Partners With Communist Party of China

Officials of the National People's Party (NPP) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) have agreed to forge a partnership that will see the two parties share experiences and best practices as well as cooperate on the basis of complete independence, full equality, mutual respect and non-interference in each other's domestic affairs.

Speaking via video conference, Assistant Minister LI MINGXIANG said they have noticed that although the NPP was founded not long ago, it has developed very fast under the leadership of President Barrow and contributing effectively to the Gambia's economic and social development. As a result he continues, the CPC would like to join hands with the NPP to implement important consensus of our two heads of state and make new contributions to developing China-Gambia relations.

Towards this end, Mr. LI suggested that the two parties need to Frist strengthen communication and experience-sharing of state and party governance. The two parties, he said, should maintain timely communication and coordinate positions on important issues of common concern.

Secondly, there is need to strengthen pragmatic cooperation for the benefit of our two peoples. The CPC and NPP should give full play to the advantage of interparty exchanges to actively implement outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit and Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidary against COVID-19 and enhance alignment of belt and road initiative and Gambian national development plans.

Thirdly, he emphasized the importance of enhancing international coordination to uphold international justice and fairness. As developing countries, 'we should enhance solidarity and coordination in international affairs, and maintain the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries' he argued.

Mr LI concluded by conveying sincere greetings of Minister Song Tao to Mr. DemboBojang NPP National Chairman adding that since 2016 when 'our two countries resumed diplomatic ties, we have witnessed cooperation across all sectors.'

On his part, the National Chairman of the NPP, Hon. DemboBojang said that he was deeply humbled for the great opportunity to say a few words in that very important engagement which he hopes will mark the beginning of a political partnership like no other. Mr. Bojang said that he was very optimistic about the partnership between the NPP and CPC given the very progressive bilateral cooperation signed in 2017 to support the Gambia in the areas of investment and trade, communication infrastructure, roads and bridges in the Upper Region of The Gambia, concessional loan, and human resource development through knowledge transfer and training.

He added that the National People's Party, which is one of the youngest parties in The Gambia, seeks to learn a lot from the experiences of the Communist Party of China that has been in existence for decades. The NPP under the leadership of President Adama Barrow wishes to draw inspiration and support from the CPC in order to effectively engage militants in particular and the youths and women in general and to redirect their energies to more meaningful ventures such as agribusiness, fisheries, poultry, livestock management, entrepreneurship and such other projects that will enable them contribute effectively to poverty reduction and food self-sufficiency.

The NPP National Chair seized the opportunity on behalf of the Leader and Secretary General of the NPP, President Adama Barrow and the entire membership to congratulate the CPC on the celebration of its 100 years anniversary and for the numerous developmental achievements registered over the years.