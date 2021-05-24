Namibian Learner Shot Dead in Angola

Ongwediva — A 21-year-old learner at the Shaanika Nashilongo Secondary School in the Omusati region was allegedly shot in the head on Saturday evening by the Angolan police inside Angola.

The victim is alleged to have succumbed to his injuries yesterday morning at

Oshakati Intermediate Hospital.

The alleged incident happened at the Oshinengula location just across the Namibian border.

Police regional commander in Omusati, Titus Shikongo said a team has been dispatched to Angola to determine what transpired.

"I can confirm that a 21-year-old man was shot by the Angolan police, but information at this stage is still sketchy," said Shikongo.

Shikongo said the authorities became aware of the incident when community members approached the police at Otilindi border post seeking permission to cross the border to take the victim to the hospital.

The victim who was in critical condition was taken to the Outapi District Hospital before he was transferred to Oshakati where he died.

The deceased was allegedly visiting his uncle in Angola.

According to preliminary information from eyewitnesses and the family, the victim was allegedly drinking when a police officer demanded that the bar owner closes the bar.

Conflict is said to have erupted between the victim and the police.

One of the two police officers allegedly drove to Okapelolona and came back with their commander.

When they got back to the location, the victim was allegedly found behind the steering wheel.

He was allegedly transporting some community members to

nearby villages.

The commander allegedly fired a shot that struck the victim in the head. The commander then drove back to Okapelolona.

The victim hails from Onyanyalonda village in the Anamulenge constituency.

Shikongo said the man was shot whilst also violating curfew hours.

He said there is no curfew in Angola and it has become common practice for Namibians to cross over to Angolan cuca shops through illegal points when bars close in Namibia.

Shikongo said a report of what transpired will be issued in due course.