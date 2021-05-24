Botswana: Bssa Elects New Committee

23 May 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Botswana Swimming Sport Association (BSSA) elected a new committee in Gaborone on Saturday. Andrew Freeman takes over from Ruth van de Merwe as the new president, while Sidingulwazi Sibanda was voted vice president - technical and Tallman Nkgau as vice president - administration.

Kgaotsang Matthews was elected secretary general and Solomon Mpusetsang vice secretary general. Matshelo Radimo was elected treasurer while Gondo Gondo and Roseline Seleka are additional members.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.