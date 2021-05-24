Botswana: Bssa Elects New Committee

Gaborone — Botswana Swimming Sport Association (BSSA) elected a new committee in Gaborone on Saturday. Andrew Freeman takes over from Ruth van de Merwe as the new president, while Sidingulwazi Sibanda was voted vice president - technical and Tallman Nkgau as vice president - administration.

Kgaotsang Matthews was elected secretary general and Solomon Mpusetsang vice secretary general. Matshelo Radimo was elected treasurer while Gondo Gondo and Roseline Seleka are additional members.

Source : BOPA