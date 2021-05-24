Rwanda: Three More Hotels in Rwanda Get Five-Star Status

Three hospitality establishments in the country have been conferred with a five star rating bringing the total number of such outlets with this status in the country to eight.

In the recent grading exercise, 31 facilities were awarded between 1 (one) to 5 (five) stars by the (Rwanda Development Board) bringing the total number of graded facilities to over 170.

The latest five-star awardees are; The Retreat (in Kigali), Singita Kwitonda Lodge and Kataza House in (Musanze) and One and Only Gorilla Nest (in Musanze).

The grading process is based on assessment of criteria agreed upon by the East African criteria for standardization of hotels, restaurants and other tourist accommodation facilities conducted by a team composed of private and public sector representatives.

Two establishments were awarded four-star rating (Phoenix Plaza and Kivu Marina Bay) seven were awarded a 3 star rating, 18 were awarded 2-star status while 1 was rated as 1-star.

The criteria used to grade the establishments range from their location, site and environment, architectural design and features, capacity, reception area, information services, hours of service, decor, amenities and accessories and regulation of temperature among others.

RDB Chief Tourism Officer Belise Kariza said that the assessment scrutinizes different aspects of service delivery essential for customer satisfaction including aspects such as staff grooming and communication skills.

"In an effort to improve quality of service and establish consistent standards across the industry, an assessment of accommodation establishments is usually conducted by RDB to ensure our visitors and tourists are given consistent and high quality service," Kariza said.

RDB Chief Executive Clare Akamanzi said that for the industry to weather the storm, stakeholders must have quality standards in place with the classification of hotels expected to serve as a tool that defines quality standards of facilities and services to the consumer and the industry.

"Now more than ever, we recognize that for the industry to weather the storm, we must have quality standards in place. The classification of hotels is a tool that defines quality standards of facilities and services to the consumer and the industry overall," Akamanzi said.

Akamanzi noted the readiness of RDB to work with industry players to train and help the industry in the implementation of the Rwandan Tourism Law and EAC standards.

In comparison to previous years, the latest awardees are largely made up of enterprises from outside Kigali and are based in districts across the country especially Karongi, Rusizi, Rubavu, Kamonyi among others.

Also, religious institutions especially the Catholic Church are among hospitality establishments owners.