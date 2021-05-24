South Africa: New CAF President Patrice Motsepe Has to Play On a Rough Pitch

24 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Gleeson

The billionaire is fast realising the burden that has befallen him as the new CAF president and the shark-infested waters he must navigate if he is to put the continent's favourite game on a winning path.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Billionaire mining magnate and philanthropist Patrice Motsepe's promise to find more money for football in Africa, and to turn out teams that will prove competitive at future World Cups, looks a long way from being realised as he unravels the chaotic state of his moribund organisation.

It's unlikely that Motsepe had any perception how bad it was when he first set out to be elected as the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), spurred on by Fifa's president, Gianni Infantino, and South African Football Association boss Danny Jordaan.

The inertia of the long reign of Issa Hayatou followed by the kleptocracy of successor Ahmad Ahmad has weighed heavily on the reputation, finances and prospects of African football's controlling body, leaving Motsepe struggling to negotiate new broadcast and commercial deals.

CAF dumped French company Lagadere Sports, its long-standing marketing and television partner, without any plausible explanation in late 2019,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.