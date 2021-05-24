South Africa: New CAF President Patrice Motsepe Has to Play On a Rough Pitch

analysis

The billionaire is fast realising the burden that has befallen him as the new CAF president and the shark-infested waters he must navigate if he is to put the continent's favourite game on a winning path.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Billionaire mining magnate and philanthropist Patrice Motsepe's promise to find more money for football in Africa, and to turn out teams that will prove competitive at future World Cups, looks a long way from being realised as he unravels the chaotic state of his moribund organisation.

It's unlikely that Motsepe had any perception how bad it was when he first set out to be elected as the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), spurred on by Fifa's president, Gianni Infantino, and South African Football Association boss Danny Jordaan.

The inertia of the long reign of Issa Hayatou followed by the kleptocracy of successor Ahmad Ahmad has weighed heavily on the reputation, finances and prospects of African football's controlling body, leaving Motsepe struggling to negotiate new broadcast and commercial deals.

CAF dumped French company Lagadere Sports, its long-standing marketing and television partner, without any plausible explanation in late 2019,...