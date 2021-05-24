Zimbabwe: Zifa Boss Trial Deferred

The trial of ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, who stands accused of bribing councillors to enable his ascension to the top post, has been deferred to June 7 following indications that he is still not feeling well.

The Zifa president early this month travelled to South Africa where he underwent a surgical operation as a result of his illness.

Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje deferred the matter to June 7 for trial continuation.

The State alleges that, ahead of the December 2018 Zifa elections, Kamambo paid some of the association's councillors through EcoCash.

The money was allegedly deposited by Kamambo's then campaign manager, Robert Matoka, into the 32 Zifa councillors' accounts.