Congo-Kinshasa: SME in Uige Repatriates 31 People From DRC

23 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Uige — At least thirty-one citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who had been arrested in the last seven days for illegal entry and stay in the country, were repatriated Saturday by the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) in Uige.

Among the deportees, 23 are men and eight wome. The action was carried out at the Kimbata border post, in Maquela do Zombo municipality, 333 kilometres off the capital of Uige province.

Speaking at the event, the spokesman for the Provincial Delegation of the Ministry of Interior in Uige, Zacarias Fernando, said that the illegal immigrants, who violated the Kimbata border, in Maquela do Zombo municipality, intended to reach the capital of the country (Luanda).

The official regretted the fact that many illegal immigrants, mainly from the DRC, entered the country with the complicity of Angolans living along the Kimbata border.

Uige province shares a land border of 442 kilometres with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Among the deportees, 23 are men and eight wome. The action was carried out at the Kimbata border post, in Maquela do Zombo municipality, 333 kilometres off the capital of Uige province.

Speaking at the event, the spokesman for the Provincial Delegation of the Ministry of Interior in Uige, Zacarias Fernando, said that the illegal immigrants, who violated the Kimbata border, in Maquela do Zombo municipality, intended to reach the capital of the country (Luanda).

The official regretted the fact that many illegal immigrants, mainly from the DRC, entered the country with the complicity of Angolans living along the Kimbata border.

Uige province shares a land border of 442 kilometres with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.