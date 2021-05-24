Congo-Kinshasa: SME in Uige Repatriates 31 People From DRC

Uige — At least thirty-one citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who had been arrested in the last seven days for illegal entry and stay in the country, were repatriated Saturday by the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) in Uige.

Among the deportees, 23 are men and eight wome. The action was carried out at the Kimbata border post, in Maquela do Zombo municipality, 333 kilometres off the capital of Uige province.

Speaking at the event, the spokesman for the Provincial Delegation of the Ministry of Interior in Uige, Zacarias Fernando, said that the illegal immigrants, who violated the Kimbata border, in Maquela do Zombo municipality, intended to reach the capital of the country (Luanda).

The official regretted the fact that many illegal immigrants, mainly from the DRC, entered the country with the complicity of Angolans living along the Kimbata border.

Uige province shares a land border of 442 kilometres with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

