South Africa: SA Detects Over 2 800 New Covid-19 Infections

24 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 2 894 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the cumulative detected number of cases to 1 635 465.

Meanwhile, the country reported another 30 COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, which pushes the tally to 55 802.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said 20 fatalities were reported in Gauteng, five in Free State, three in the Western Cape, one each in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, while the rest of the provinces logged zero deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Mkhize.

The Minister announced that the recovery rate stands at 94.1% after 1 539 395 patients recuperated, the number of active cases has climbed to 40 268.

The data is based on the 11 354 930 tests of which 29 355 were conducted since the last reporting cycle.

"The total number vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 480 665. These vaccinations were with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are therefore completed vaccinations."

In addition, 167 318 people have already received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine as part of phase two of the government's national COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Globally, there have been 166 346 635 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3 449 117 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"As of 21 May 2021, a total of 1 448 242 899 vaccine doses have been administered," the WHO added.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.