South Africa: SA Detects Over 2 800 New Covid-19 Infections

South Africa has recorded 2 894 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the cumulative detected number of cases to 1 635 465.

Meanwhile, the country reported another 30 COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, which pushes the tally to 55 802.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said 20 fatalities were reported in Gauteng, five in Free State, three in the Western Cape, one each in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, while the rest of the provinces logged zero deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Mkhize.

The Minister announced that the recovery rate stands at 94.1% after 1 539 395 patients recuperated, the number of active cases has climbed to 40 268.

The data is based on the 11 354 930 tests of which 29 355 were conducted since the last reporting cycle.

"The total number vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 480 665. These vaccinations were with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are therefore completed vaccinations."

In addition, 167 318 people have already received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine as part of phase two of the government's national COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Globally, there have been 166 346 635 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3 449 117 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"As of 21 May 2021, a total of 1 448 242 899 vaccine doses have been administered," the WHO added.