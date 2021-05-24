Rwanda: Covid-19 Positivity Rate in Kigali is at 0.5% - Survey

22 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

A screening exercise for Covid-19 which was conducted in public and private transport around the City of Kigali established the positivity for the pandemic now stands at 0.5 per cent within the capital.

The screening was conducted by Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) and was carried out over three days, between May 17 and 19.

According to RBC 2,000 samples were collected from passengers of public buses, private cars and moto taxi drivers and only 10 out of them tested positive (0.5% positivity rate.

"The exercise provides a better understanding of the pandemic's prevalence in identified areas and groups," says RBC.

Meanwhile, the health body says that additionally, 1, 000 people were tested for Covid-19 related antibodies.

The kind of testing is carried out through collecting blood samples from their fingers.

The technology can help detect people who have ever suffered from Covid-19 and recovered.

At least 116 people of the samples collected tested positive for antibodies, which is at 11.6 percent meaning that they were found to have contracted Covid-19 before.

The survey indicates that 43 people among those found positive had been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, on May 21, the ministry of health tested 5,839 people of which 72 were found Covid-19 positive in 24n hours.

Karongi, Ngororero, Nyamagabe districts of Western Province had the highest number while Kigali City recorded just six cases.

At least 83 people recovered on the same day.

In general, the positivity rate is at 1.2 percent across the country.

In general 1.3 million people have been tested so far since the outbreak of the pandemic of which 26,601 people were found with Covid-19.

Of those infected, 24,967 or 93.8 percent have recovered according to statistics.

There are still 1,285 active cases and one in critical condition.

At least 349 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded.

As Karongi continues to fight an uptick of cases, On May 21 Rwanda received from the US Government a mobile X-Ray machine to provide support to the Kibuye Referral Hospital's ability to diagnose and treat COVID19 patients.

Vaccination demand

Rwanda has so far vaccinated 350,400 people.

The ministry of health recently disclosed that the country is optimistic it will have vaccinated some 7.8 million people representing 60 per cent of the population by June, next year.

The United Nations Security Council has issued a rallying call to global institutions for support to expand Covid-19 vaccine access for African countries.

A text that it unanimously adopted said that Africa had so far received only 2 per cent of the vaccines administered worldwide, according to BBC.

Speaking at the virtual Global Health Summit, co-chaired by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen, president Kagame aid that ending Covid-19 will require expanded pathways to vaccine access for populations throughout the world.

He made a case for production of vaccines in the region saying that much more input is needed for Africa to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.