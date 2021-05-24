Rwanda: President Macron to Name Envoy to Rwanda "Next Week"

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to name an ambassador to Rwanda on his visit next week.

The step is part of normalizing diplomatic relations between the two countries as said by Elysee Palace on Friday, Reuters reported.

France has not had a substantive ambassador to Rwanda since 2015 due to frosty relations that have prevailed between both countries since 1994.

President Paul Kagame said earlier this week that relations were on the mend after France accepted it bore a responsibility for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi claimed over one million lives.

Macron, who according to French media is expected to travel to Rwanda next week, wanted to mark "the final step in the normalisation of relations between France and Rwanda," an Elysee official said.

The French president is expected to make a speech at the Genocide memorial in Kigali- the final resting place for more than 250,000 victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

A commission established by Macron concluded in March that France had been blinded by its colonial attitude to events leading up to the genocide and bore "serious and overwhelming" responsibility.

However, the nearly 1,000-page report absolved France of complicity in the killings.

"That means a lot," Kagame said of France's acceptance in an interview with France 24 on Monday.

Speaking in an interview with French media outlets, recently, Kagame said that Rwanda and France are on the path to normalization of ties.

Kagame said he thinks "France and Rwanda have a chance and good basis on which to create a good relationship as it should have been, the rest we can leave behind us."

He said the recent publication of reports by two independent commissions on France's role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda was an important step towards establishment of warm ties.

Rwanda severed diplomatic relations with France in 2006 after a French judge issued arrest warrants against Rwandan officials accused of links to the shooting down of President Juvénal Habyarimana's jet in April 1994.

Diplomatic ties were momentarily restored in 2009 after a phase of warmer relations between 2008 and 2011, but France has not had an accredited ambassador in Kigali since 2015, according to the French foreign ministry.