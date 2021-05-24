Rwandan Envoy to UAE Urges World to Bring Genocide Suspects to Justice

Emmanuel Hategeka, Ambassador of Rwanda to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said on Friday, May 21, that international community should recommit to bring to justice over 1,100 Genocide fugitives roaming in different countries to just

The renewed call to Never Again and bring to justice fugitives was made as Rwandans and friends of Rwanda in UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain met in Dubai to mark the 27th Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The event was organised in a hybrid format, where some people converged at the venue while others followed the proceedings virtually.

Hategeka paid tribute to the over a million victims and praised survivors for the difficult choice they made embrace unity instead of vindictiveness.

He noted that the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi is a stark reminder of the greatest failure of humanity and total failure of the international community in recent history.

The Genocide against the Tutsi was stopped 27 years ago, but the genocide ideology and genocide suspects still at large continue to propagate genocide denial and revisionism.

He called for fighting genocide denial and revisionism.

"We also call upon the international community to recommit to Never Again by bringing to justice genocide suspects still at large. There are now 1,100 genocide fugitives roaming in different countries and they have not been apprehended," he said.

Hategeka urged the youth to distance themselves from genocide ideology, genocide denial and revisionist narratives.

Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation expressed compassion and solidarity to Rwanda.

"I am deeply honored and deeply humbled to represent my country at this 27th Commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. This is a very important moment and a very important milestone for us to remember and honor the victims and also for us to pay respect to the survivors and ensure that what happened never happens again," he said.

He reiterated that the leadership of the United Arab Emirates will continue to enjoy strong relations with Rwanda.

Ashish J. Thakkar, the founder of Mara Group and a friend of Rwanda noted that Rwanda's post-genocide progress is a result of visionary leadership.

"It is not easy to remember and it is not easy to unite after that and the most important part it is not easy to renew. But thanks to the amazing leadership, thanks to the amazing people in Rwanda, the country has been able to do that," Ashish said.

He said that leadership is such a key component in rebuilding the country.