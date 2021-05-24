Kenya: Liberia, Kenya to Revisit Proposed Joint Commission Agreement

The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kenya has proposed that the two countries revisit the draft agreement to establish the Kenya-Liberia joint commission for cooperation (JCC) which was initiated by the two sides during the previous administration.

Ambassador RaychelleOmamo, SG, EGH indicated that over the years, Liberia and Kenya have managed to foster enduring linkages at various levels, adding Kenya highly values her relations with the Republic of Liberia.

The Kenyan Foreign Minister's statement was contained in his congratulatory message to his Liberian counterpart, H. E. Dee Maxwell SaahKemayah on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia. He stressed the need for him and his Liberian counterpart to expedite the process of establishing the JCC for more cooperation; and for the mutual benefits of the two countries and peoples.

Ambassador Omamo reminded his Liberian counterpart that the draft agreement to establish the Kenya-Liberia joint commission for cooperation (JCC) initiated by the two countries was never concluded during the previous regime.

He noted that Minister Kemayah's appointment is an affirmation of the trust and confidence His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has in your leadership ability to serve Liberians as the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The Kenyan Foreign Minister further indicated that Ambassador Kemayah's achievement in pursuing Liberia's foreign policy during his term as Ambassador Extraordinary and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Liberia to the United Nations was exemplary which he said has enabled his elevation to the responsibility of furthering the interests of Liberia at the global stage.

He looks forward to working closely with his Liberian counterpart to further cement mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries bilaterally and multilaterally, particularly in the areas of shipping and other blues Economy related sectors for the mutual benefits of the peoples.

The Kenyan Foreign Minister then wished for His Excellency Dee Maxwell SaahKemayah, every successful endeavor and good health as he performs his role and responsibilities as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.