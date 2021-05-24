South Africa: Power Politics - Gwede Mantashe Insists On Fossil Fuels When Solar Can Be 'Insanely Cheap'

23 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Roland Ngam

It is hard to explain the South African government's commitment to fossil fuels, given the country's problems with drought and the fact that solar power gets cheaper by the day. It is also difficult to fathom what the government's plans are with regard to a just transition.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe dropped a bombshell during his Budget speech in Parliament on 18 May 2021, when he indicated that the just transition was simply not a priority for the government.

The minister told the mini plenary session of the National Assembly that "in an alternative universe, one would immediately eliminate fossil fuel-generated energy such as coal and petroleum. However, this is not our reality; our reality is that we have vast reserves of coal and petroleum resources which we continue to exploit."

Although he added shortly after that "we are committed to a just transition", it is clear for all to see that this follow-up is such an oxymoron. The dismissiveness in the first statement is so obvious that it is not that hard to conclude that he is just bloviating in the follow-up, to tick a box maybe. Judging by all the new projects that have...

