South Africa: Human History - From the Economy of Our Ancestors to SA Democracy and the Future

South Africa's long walk to economic freedom remains incomplete, to say the least. There are many competing versions out there regarding the path the walk should take from here. The EFF, as one of many examples, pointedly has the words 'Economic Freedom' in its name, and this is apparently the primary goal motivating its 'Fighters'.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

And the road yet to be trod comes as the country confronts the Covid-19 pandemic, the legacies of apartheid, colonialism and State Capture, load shedding, a shoddy education system, widespread social unrest, glaring disparities of wealth and income, and too many other potholes to list here.

So a sense of history is in order, and not because history serves as a perfect guide to the future. Rather, as the acclaimed historian EH Carr observed, history "is a continuous process of interaction between the historian and his facts, an unending dialogue between the present and the past". We maintain this dialogue to provide insight into how and why the potholes were dug, and the depths they reach. This can bring some clarity to the current state of the road, and when a new pothole emerges, we may...