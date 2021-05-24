South Africa: Human History - From the Economy of Our Ancestors to SA Democracy and the Future

23 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

South Africa's long walk to economic freedom remains incomplete, to say the least. There are many competing versions out there regarding the path the walk should take from here. The EFF, as one of many examples, pointedly has the words 'Economic Freedom' in its name, and this is apparently the primary goal motivating its 'Fighters'.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

And the road yet to be trod comes as the country confronts the Covid-19 pandemic, the legacies of apartheid, colonialism and State Capture, load shedding, a shoddy education system, widespread social unrest, glaring disparities of wealth and income, and too many other potholes to list here.

So a sense of history is in order, and not because history serves as a perfect guide to the future. Rather, as the acclaimed historian EH Carr observed, history "is a continuous process of interaction between the historian and his facts, an unending dialogue between the present and the past". We maintain this dialogue to provide insight into how and why the potholes were dug, and the depths they reach. This can bring some clarity to the current state of the road, and when a new pothole emerges, we may...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.