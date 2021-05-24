South Africa: Food Security Emergency - At Least 11.8 Million South Africans Are Hungry

analysis

A major contributor to South Africa's hunger crisis is the economic downturn and loss of income as a result of Covid-19, yet food prices continue to rise despite the Constitution's assertion that all citizens have a right to sufficient food.

South Africa's hunger crisis, fuelled by poverty and unemployment, has long existed, predating the Covid-19 pandemic and the advent of democracy to the country.

The effects of hunger cannot be overstated. They affect not only individuals, but also place a strain on the health system, with many people developing diseases from malnutrition such as high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes. Lack of proper nutrition stunts children's growth and development.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Two is Zero Hunger by 2030. In 2015, a collaboration of global humanitarian organisations and food activists under the UN endeavoured to do the following:

End hunger and ensure access by all people, in particular the poor and people in vulnerable situations, including infants, to safe, nutritious and sufficient food all year round.

End all forms of malnutrition, including achieving, by 2025, the internationally agreed targets on stunting and wasting in children under five years of age, and address the nutritional needs of adolescent...