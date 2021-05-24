South Africa: Zuma's Cries of Justice Being Denied Are Actually Tactics to Delay His Trial

opinion

Surely if former President Jacob Zuma had evidence of nothing short of misconduct on lead prosecutor Billy Downer's part, he would have gleefully handed it over to the court already? One can bet their last dime that, even when his application fails, Zuma will seek to appeal that - further delaying a graft trial that has been in the making for more than 14 years.

It would not be presumptuous for one to assume that whatever argument Jacob Zuma's legal team presents to the Pietermaritzburg high court - for the state prosecutor Billy Downer to recuse himself - will eventually fail.

The former president returns to court, for his fraud and corruption trial, on 26 May, when the application for Downer to be removed from the case will be heard.

Strangely, the news of the pending application has been known for a while. One would have expected that by the time Zuma appeared in court for the start of his trial on 17 May, the affidavit - stating the alleged case against Downer - would have been ready. That was not to be, lending credence to...