South Africa: Annual Results - Dis-Chem Reinstates Its Dividend - Sales Hold Up in the Covid-19 Pandemic

analysis

Covid-19 has brought mixed fortunes for the discount pharmacy and healthcare group, but administering vaccines has the potential to bring new customers through its doors.

Dis-Chem will start mass vaccinations of the public from today in a move that will draw more customers into its stores, potentially boosting sales of other merchandise.

The discount pharmacy and healthcare group has reinstated its dividend after reporting a solid rise in earnings, despite its 2021 financial year coinciding with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which brought mixed fortunes for the group.

Although it was an essential service provider and allowed to trade throughout the year, Dis-Chem said the various regulations imposed during the different levels of lockdown restricted its operating hours and also what it was and was not allowed to sell.

"Level 5 lockdown resulted in 20% of their product not being allowed to be sold. This included beauty, which is a higher margin product than their core business," said Imtiaz Suliman, director and portfolio manager at Sentio Capital.

"A stand-out was online that grew sales by 260.7%, albeit off a low base. This trend is set to continue as consumers get comfortable with the security and convenience of online shopping."...