Nigeria: Buhari Directs Flying of Flags At Half Mast in Honour of Attahiru, Others

24 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samson Adenekan

Mr Attahiru and 10 other military officers died in a military plane crash on Friday in Kaduna.

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed all public buildings, facilities and official residences to fly the Nigerian flag at half-mast in honour of his late Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other officers who died in a plane crash on Friday.

Mr Buhari also approved May 24 as a work-free day for the members of the armed forces.

Mr Attahiru and the officers were on official assignment to Zaria, Kaduna State when the military plane crashed.

They were buried on Saturday at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja.

While the event was graced by many dignitaries, Nigerians on social media condemned the absence of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, at such a crucial moment in the history of the country without substantial reasons.

His absence at the Saturday national event was not the first, <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/463232-outrage-as-buhari-shuns-funeral-of-army-chief-attahiru-10-others.html">PREMIUM TIMES</a> in a report captured other instances where the president missed burial of officers who lost their lives fighting the insurgents in different parts of the country.

Rattled?

However, the president, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on Sunday night, mandated all its facilities and buildings to fly at half-mast effectively from "Monday 24th to Wednesday 26th May, 2021" in honour of the demised officers.

"His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria has authorized that the National Flag should be flown at half- mast in all public buildings, facilities and official residences with effect from Monday 24h to Wednesday 26h May, 2021.

"This approval is to honour the memory and services of the Late Chief of Army Staff, Lt General lbrahim Attahiru, ten senior military and service members who lost their lives in the plane crash on Friday 21st May, 2021," an excerpt from the statement read.

