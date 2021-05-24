Nigeria: How Unknown Gunmen Attacked INEC Secretariat, Police Division in Anambra

24 May 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Unknown gunmen Sunday evening attacked B Division of the Nigeria Police Divisional Station and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa, Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the fully armed attackers came in three Hilux trucks at about 8pm on Sunday, May 23.

An eyewitness who almost ran into the troubled area located in between the popular Ekwueme Square, Awka said the bandits shot into the air close to one hour at B Police Division before proceeding to INEC office.

The source who spoke in anonymity, said before proceeding to INEC, the gunmen drove to Aroma junction and shot in the air for about 10 minutes which made residents scamper for safety before they headed down to INEC.

Though the source said he could not speak on causality figure, it added that there was likelihood of collosal damage at both institutions with possible killings of human beings.

"I saw flames of fire going up from the police station and INEC offices, but I cannot say whether people were killed or not because I did not go closer," he said.

When contacted, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra said he had received information on the attack in his office, but that he could not officially comment on the matter.

"I need to get clear picture of what happened in my office before I can speak", he said.

In the same vein, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said he was still making contacts to get correct situation of things around the two federal institutions in the state.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.