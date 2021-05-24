Liberia: ArcelorMittal Locomotives Collide, 14 Person Injured

Mongbain Town — Two locomotives belonging to ArcelorMittal have collided head-on leading to the injury of 14 persons.

The incident occurred at about 11:30pm Friday night when one of the locomotives transporting ore from Yekepa, Nimba County to the Port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County collided with another locomotive returning from Buchanan.

According to reports, locomotive 094 which was returning from Buchanan suffered a mechanical breakdown in Mongbain Town, District 8 in Nimba when the oncoming train ran into it on the track.

The empty train had three non-employees onboard while the one heading to Bassa with the ore had on board 11 people.

The train from Yekepa was transporting 120 buckets of ore for export.

The victims which include four children and women have been undertaking treatment at the Ganta Methodist Hospital.

Those hospitalized include the two operators of the two trains, an expatriate and 11 non-employees.

Residents of Nimba County have blamed the incident as a result of poor communication from the management of the company.