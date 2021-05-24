Liberia: Maryland Prelates Association Head Alarms Over Lack of Remittance of Social Development Fund By Concessionaires

24 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Monrovia — Lack of remittance of social and corporate development fund has sparked up concerns among some key actors in Maryland County, forcing prelates to alarm on the need for concession companies to do so.

Speaking recently with FrontPageAfrica, the President of the Christian Prelate Association Rev. Cyrus W. Tugbe said the lack of remitting social and corporate developments has created setback to developmental activities in the area.

Tugbe alleged that the Cavalla Rubber Cooperation, Maryland Oil Palm Plantation in Pleebo Sodoken district a and Atlantic Resource in Barrob district are yet to remit social and corporate developments, as well as Surface Rental Fees since 2018.

"It is the Social Cooperate Development Funds, which is the sub component of the county development fund that can be used to carry out development and administrative activities in county, so there is no need to delay remittance of these funds," Rev. Tugbe averred.

"We cannot have these concessioners in the county and then our people suffer from abject poverty. I see this as a bad act and our caucus needs to act as it is one of their cardinal responsibilities, oversight."

He wants the county Legislators to provide explanation why Maryland has not received its social Development fund since 2018 up to present from companies operating in the county.

