Liberia: Deputy Speaker Breaks Ground for Fourth School Construction in Grand Kru County Under 4 Years

BUAH WORPLUKEN, Grand Kru County - Liberia's Deputy Speaker Grand Kru County District #2 Representative Cllr. J. Fonati on Saturday broke grounds for the construction of the Sally A. Togbabou Elementary School in Buah Wropluken, Grand Kru County.

The construction cost is projected at US$45(L$7.7m), thereby totaling the four schools' constructions at nearly US$180K (L$30.6m).

Serving as a proxy for the Deputy Speaker who is currently in the United States on official business,

Grand Kru County District #2 Coordinator Chris Joboe, before plowing the shovel into the ground for the official groundbreaking, said the Deputy Speaker would have loved to participate in the ceremony, but has therefore chosen him as District Coordinator, to do so in his honor.

"On behalf of the Deputy Speaker of the 54th Legislature, who is also the Representative of Grand Kru County District #2 and in my own name, I formally break ground for the construction of the Sally A. Togbabou Elementary School, in the name of the Father, Son and Blessed Holy Spirit," Mr. Joboe said.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the new elementary in Buah Wropluken was graced by an array of local government officials led by Buah District Superintendent Sawoloday Doe, the general town chief, representatives from Education Sector, Judiciary, Justice as well as representatives from youths, women, and the business community.

District Coordinator Joboe said the new elementary school is in fulfillment of commitments made by the Rep. Koffa to contribute to the Buah Geeken community to succeed both educationally, socially and economically.

He said the construction of the school will be implemented by the Friends of Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa in Buah, headed by Mr. Alphonso Nyeneh.

Turning over the initial amount of L$1m to Alphonso, Chris said the amount aims to jumpstart the project; adding that, additional fundings from Cllr. Koffa will be provided as the project progess stage by stage.

The new elementary school which is located in Buah Statutory District, when constructed, will be the second elementary school in the Buah Statutory district, with the Taybue Elementary School nearing 80% in completion.

The Sally A. Togbabou Elementary School will be the fourth school to be erected in three statutory districts, including the completed Chemgbetee Elementary School in Dorboh Statutory District; and the George Tugbeh Worjloh Elementary School in Sasstown (Jroah) Statutory District which is about 90% completed.

The overall design of the newest Wropluken School will be the first version of the elementary prototype in an "O" form, according to Alphonso.

Alphonso told journalist that the construction costs are projected at nearly LD6million (US$35,000), with an overall project budget of LD7.7million(US$45,000) including design, construction management, furniture and workmanship.

The school will comprise 14 rooms including classrooms, offices, teachers' lounge, bathrooms, cafeteria and auditorium.

Meanwhile, it can be recalled in May, during the Deputy Speaker's 45 communities' tour, he lighted six cities in Grand Kru County including Niplai and Allawala Cities in Niplakpo and Dweken in Jloh and Forkpoh Statutory Districts respectively as well as Buah Geeken, Chenwriken, Worpluken and Tarken with 100 solar streets light.

The Deputy Speaker is expected to lightup additional six cities, formally dedicate three of the four schools, install over 35 Handpumps across the district and donate photocopier machines and solar panels to school five schools to improve the educational sector to enable students to write tests on computerized paper rather than from the chalkboard.