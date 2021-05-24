Liberia: Condo Welcomes Latest Probe Into Land Disputes in Nimba, but With Caution

Monrovia — The President and Chief Executive Officer of the Condo Reconciliation Group Incorporated, a United States-based non-governmental organization, Abraham Jaboik Keita, says Condo wholeheartedly welcomes the constitution of a special committee by President George Manneh Weah to mediate lingering land disputes in Nimba County towards finding an amicable solution.

It can be recalled that recently, President Weah constituted the special committee and named it the Nimba County Conflict Resolution Committee. Among other things, the committee is charged with the responsibility to fully investigate the reported land disputes in Nimba County, particularly in Ganta, establish the root cause(s) of the recent violence in the county, and make recommendations for resolution.

The committee, which is chaired by the Minister of Internal Affairs and Co-Chaired by the Chairman of the Liberia Land Authority, is expected to report to the President in 60 days.

In an interview with journalists over the weekend before departing to the United States of America, Mr. Keita cautioned the committee and its members to carry out their assigned task diligently, impartially and transparently void of what he called "political interests and tribal connections".