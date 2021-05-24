Liberia: Former Maryland County Senator John Ballout to Keep Public Officials Feet to the Fire to Address Societal Ills

Monrovia — Former Maryland County Senator John Ballout has underscored the need for Liberians to desist from their consistent habit of politicizing everything and changing from one political party to another in the governance process of the country, and cultivate the spirit of patriotism towards sustainable issues that would immensely contribute to the growth and development of the nation.

According to him, the prolong habit of citizens to politicize everything has not done well for Liberia and its citizens.

He noted that citizens should avoid "throwing blows" with one another including the government, and create avenues and innovations that will help move their country forward.

Mr. Ballout made these comments when he appeared as guest on the afternoon show on Bana FM 98.5 over the week end.

He stated that for too long citizens have pledged loyalty to political parties and institutions with a hope for a genuine change, but not much has been done to fulfill their dreams and aspirations.

"The whole background of taking the politics out of the advocacy is that, for too long the people have been entrusting their futures to government, their political institutions or movements. You changed from one power to another, but the same problem is there".

Mr. Ballout emphasized that though his political party-the Unity Party did extremely well for Liberia and its citizens during the 12-years rule of Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the party did not manage to solve all of the problems confronting the nation and its people.

He made specific reference to the failure of the former ruling party to combat against the flow of illicit substance and drug abuse in the country, and reconcile Liberians among others.

According to him, the UP led-government did not manage to find lasting solutions to critical issues confronting Liberia and its citizenry.

CDC Is Worse

"And then the CDC came up and said we going to do all of this and we are going to do that. Where are they today? They are even worse. CDC is a grassroot movement; the masses put all their trust in them and said if anybody can fail us, George Weah or the leadership of the CDC will not fail us because they came from our own background. But what are we seeing today-worse than even before".

Mr. Ballout maintained that like the UP led regime, the Weah led-administration too cannot solve all of the mountainous problems in Liberia, and as such, citizens should avoid changing one political institution to another and take their "destiny in their hands and engage" instead of fighting one another.

"As long as President Weah is President of this country, he's my President. As long as the CDC government is in power, it is my government. So, 'We The People ' are going to work with them; not to support their political quest for extension of power, but to ensure that they perform the task that they asked the Liberian people the opportunity to do".

'We The People'