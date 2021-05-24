Liberia: It's Not Too Late the Fix the Rotten System in Liberia

WHEN THE UNITED STATES Embassy in Monrovia issued a statement last week questioning the seriousness of the Liberian Senate over placing a warlord, Senator Prince Johnson, over the Committee on Defense and National Security, Deputy Information Minister for Public Affairs, took to Facebook in a bid to term the statement as hypocritical.

HE POSTED, "Simple Question: Is the PYJ who was chair on the Senate Cmtee. on Defense, Security and Intelligence during EJS time different from the PYJ elected today again?"

LOOKING AT MINISTER Eugene Fahngon's portfolio in government, it is safe to conclude that his public utterances on trending national issues will reflect the view of the government, especially so being one of the principal deputy ministers of information.

AND THIS VIEW of the government is quite shameful and should have never been expressed, especially on social media.

WHAT MINISTER FAHNGON and the rest of the folks in the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government have failed to realized is that the votes that is now putting food on their tables were not intended to continue to the wrongs of the previous regime.

WHEN LIBERIANS from all walks of life - the old, the young and even the feeble stood in the rain and sun on October 2 and December 23, respectively to overwhelmingly vote Mr. Weah and the CDC into power, their hope was that they had finally gotten an opportunity to turn a new page, correct the wrongs and put Liberia on the right trajectory.