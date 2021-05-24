Liberia: Cummings Calls for War and Economic Crimes Court to End Impunity

Monrovia — President George Weah's lackadaisical response towards the mounting calls for the need to end impunity and hold people accountable for war and economic crimes, in the view of one of his fierce political rivals, Alexander B. Cummings, makes one believe that he is either benefiting from the criminals or seeking special favors from them.

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader lamented the recent chastisement by the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia over the election of the Nimba County Senator, Prince Y. Johnson's election to head the Senate's committee on Defense and National Security and the retaining of economic sanctioned Varney Sherman of Cape Mount County as the Chairman on Judiciary. He termed the United States' reaction as an "international disgrace".

"Giving people justice and ending impunity are not issues over which any responsible government ought to wait to be publicly chastised by international partners. These are things responsible governments do to cleanse the soul of a nation and to keep countries secure, stable, and peaceful," Cummings said.

In its rebuke of the Senate, the U.S. Embassy in a statement indicated that Senator Johnson's gross human rights violations during Liberia's civil wars are well-documented; his continued efforts to protect himself from accountability, enrich his own coffers and sow division are also well known.

The United States further questioned the seriousness of the Senate for elevating Senator Johnson to that level and without hesitation stated that it would not work with Senator Johnson, neither Senator Sherman.

Senator Johnson is recorded in the TRC Report as one of the individuals who committed numerous atrocities during the war. He also stands accused of humiliating and killing former President Samuel K. Doe.

The irony of Mr. Johnson's civil war atrocities is often based on his justification that Samuel Doe and his Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) killed innocent citizens of Nimba. Thus, he and his men had to fight to defend the people of Nimba. However, a lot of those killed by Johnson and his INPFL were civilians, and not combatants. More importantly, a lot - if not all of those victims were not involved in any atrocity against the citizens of Nimba. Some were arrested and executed in Monrovia by Johnson or his forces.

Despite the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's conclusions that atrocity crimes and serious violations of international law were committed, the Liberian government continues to waver over the creation of a recommended war crimes court to hold perpetrators to account. Some see an accountability mechanism as an essential step for Liberia to heal from the wounds of the past and to address Liberia's culture of impunity. Others, however, worry that a court will reignite old tensions, that it could be misused for political purposes, and that it would be too costly given Liberia's struggling economy.

Cummings who wants to be President of Liberia come 2023 when President shall be finishing his first term, urged the Weah-led government to stop putting individuals above the law.

He added that people must be held accountable for the accountable for crimes, are practices that have kept the country and its citizens backward for far too long.