Tunis/Tunisia — The women's national rugby sevens team are training in France from May 23 to 29 in preparation for the Olympic Qualification Tournament (OQT), due in Monaco June 19-20 at the Louis-II Stadium.

The draw for the OQT placed Tunisia in pool A with Kazakhstan, Jamaica and Papua New Guinea.

Pool B includes Russia, Argentina, Mexico and Samoa while Pool C comprises France, Hong Kong, Colombia and Madagascar.

The Olympic Games are scheduled for July 24-August 9 in Tokyo.