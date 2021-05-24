Nigeria: Sokoto Agric Commissioner Dies At 62

24 May 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

The Sokoto Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Arzika Tureta, has died at the age of 62, after a protracted illness.

The Ministry's Public Relations Officer, Muktar Dodo-Iya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto, that the deceased passed on in the early hours of Monday at the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUS)leaving behind two wives and seven children.

He said that Tureta was once a member representing Tureta local government area in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, before becoming a federal lawmaker representing Bodinga/DangeShuni/Tureta, Federal Constituency.

Similarly, the deceased served as commissioner during former Gov. Aliyu Wamakko's administration for eight years and was later reappointed by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for an additional six years.

Meanwhile, preparations for his burial have commenced in his hometown of Tureta, NAN reports. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.