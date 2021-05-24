Zimbabwe: Dynamos in Dull Draw As Bosso Make Winning Start

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has demanded improvement from his players after they put on a lacklustre performance during their goalless draw against Herentals.

The two teams clashed Sunday in a Chibuku Super Cup Group 1 match at the National Sports Stadium.

A lot was expected from Dynamos ahead of the season-opening tournament after the club signed several high-profile players in a bid to bring back the glory days at the club.

The Harare giants, however, struggled in their first test of the season and they were lucky not to lose to minnows Herentals who could have claimed all three points after creating the best chances from what was an otherwise dull affair.

"A bad start for us! A start we didn't expect. I thought we were flat, Herentals were better today, they wanted it more. They were more hungry, they were more aggressive, it was just frustrating," Ndiraya said after the match.

The DeMbare boss added; "We have to work on mental strength and get a result and maximum points in the next match. We have time to recover but I always say to the boys that our institution is for results and if we don't switch on and really push hard for a result, then it becomes difficult for us.

"I thought it was a good wake-up call for us particularly some of the new players in the team. I thought we were a bit casual towards our approach to the game and Herentals took control of the game."

Herentals had the best chance of the opening half when Tinotenda Benza, who was playing alongside his father and club owner Innocent, failed to capitalise after an error by Dynamos goalkeeper Tainom Mvula on the stroke of halftime.

The Students, as they are affectionately called in football circles, had the biggest chance of the match after the break when Brighton Majarira, who had replaced Benza Snr blazed his effort over from some six yards out.

Dynamos had to wait until the 85th minute to create their best chance of the game when defender Sylvester Appiah's header was cleared off the goal line.

Meanwhile, in a Group 2 match at Barbourfields Stadium, Highlanders started their title defence with a 1-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs.

Elsewhere, Denver Mukamba was the star in Ngezi Platinum's 3-1 victory over Triangle United in a Group 4 encounter played at Mandava Stadium.

The forward netted a brace and created another goal which was scored by Marvelous Mukumba.

The Group 1 match between ZPC Kariba and Harare City ended in a 1-1 draw.

Chibuku Super Cup Results

Saturday: Bulawayo City FC 0-2 Chicken Inn, Whawha FC 0-6 FC Platinum, CAPS United 2-2 Yadah FC, Tenax 1-4 Black Rhinos

Sunday: Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-1 Triangle United, Harare City 1-1 ZPC Kariba, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Highlanders, Herentals 0-0 Dynamos, Manica Diamonds 1-0 Cranborne Bullets.