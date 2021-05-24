Malawi: Salima Sugar Takes Over Wanderers

"This is great news to the club, players and supporters. We are very happy."

Mighty Wanderers players and staunch supporters can now breath a sigh of relief following the good news that the club has partnered with Salima Sugar Company for the rest of the season.

Details of the partnership, including the amount involved, remain sketchy but officials indicated that Salima Sugar Company is willing to fully sponsor Wanderers from next season, and that for the meantime, they will be able to pay salaries and other things.

Both Wanderers Chairperson Chancy Gondwe and Salima Sugar's Company Secretary Charles Thupi confirmed the development, saying the partnership would be unveiled soon.

Nyasa Times understands that the partnering signing ceremony will take place this week in Lilongwe, where more details will be revealed.

On Saturday, the Salima Sugar partnership news gave the Nomads' players a mojo to whack Kamuzu Barracks 2-0 at Kamuzu Stadium.

The Nomads, who have moved to position 4 scored their goals through Vincent Nyanguru and Wongani Kaipa.

Captain, Alfred Manyozo Jnr said they were encouraged with the news that Salima Sugar has come to their rescue and promised their partner of more good results.

"This is great news to the club, players and supporters. We are very happy, said Manyozo."