Malawi: Exploits University Partners Miss Culture Malawi to Empower Young Women Education

Exploits University has joined forces with organisers of the Africa Fashion and Arts Festival (AFAF), Lush Africa through an academic scholarship sponsorship for the top two winners of the Miss Culture Malawi 2021.

The Miss Culture Malawi beauty pageant grand finale is slated for Amaryllis Hotel on June 26 in Blantyre, Malawi's commercial capital.

The event will select Malawi's representative to the global event that Miss Culture International will be hosting in South Africa, later in September this year.

In response to how Lush Africa managed to pull off this educational coup d'état, Lush Africa Director and Miss Culture International CEO, Lorraine Kljajic said: "One of our key thematic objectives is to empower the girl child in Malawi through education so that she can reach the highest echelon of achievement that her naturally endowed talents can allow her to."

The two scholarships, one for the first year of a 4-year Bachelor's degree in Management studies, and the other for a full 2-year Diploma in Community Development Social Studies are strategically chosen as prizes for the top two winners.

"The idea is to award prizes that keep on giving. Management studies will equip the recipient with skills she can use in employment or business in future to create more value for herself. Similarly, the Community Development studies will empower the recipient with the requisite skills to serve her community successfully," maintained Lorraine.

Responding to why Exploits University decided to contribute in this manner to Miss Culture International, University Chancellor Dr Desmond Bikoko narrated: "We can never have too many educated women in our young democracy. Their time has come to take their rightful places in business, professional careers and to serve their communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Women Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is what we are about as an institution of higher learning. We are here to ensure Malawi continues to produce quality talent that will help the country develop further and faster."

According to Bikoko, this is just a start, as far as Exploits University partnership with Lush Africa and Miss Culture Malawi is concerned.

"There will be more to come as we move forward. There can never be modern culture, without education. We want our winners to become lifelong ambassadors of cultural and academic knowledge for the nation and their generation," Lorraine agreed with Dr Bikoko.

"We already have the 13 finalists from all corners of Malawi from whom we will select the Malawian representative. They are beautiful, intelligent and oozing Malawian cultural knowledge," Lorraine added.

Meanwhile, there are three options for Miss Culture Malawi tickets, standard (MK15,000), VIP (MK25,000) and VVIP (MK100,000).

The tickets will go on sale on 28 May and attendees can purchase these at Amaryllis and other channels to be announced later.

VVIP tickets include welcoming cocktails drinks, buffet dinner and one night's accommodation at Amaryllis whereas VIP tickets include welcoming cocktail drinks and buffet dinner.