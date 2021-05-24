Zimbabwe Intensifies Global Roadshow to Cajole Investors

24 May 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube is intensifying the global roadshow series which took-off last month to win-over global investors amid lackluster investor interest in the economy in recent years.

The roadshow includes physical and virtual meetings with fund managers, business people and various investors from other countries and explaining to them the policy changes being carried out by Harare.

Over the weekend, the Finance Minister met US investors virtually.

"I had a #Zimbabwe virtual investor roadshow with USA investors, hosted by the @AtlanticCouncil, an American think tank in Washington DC focused on international affairs & global economic prosperity," he posted on his Twitter account.

"#Zimbabwe roadshow highlighted investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and the continued effort and gains from economic reforms," he said.

A number of positive economic reforms have taken place since the current administration came into office some four years ago which includes fiscal discipline, reintroduction of the local currency and measures to stabilize it against major currencies among others.

However plenty other economic challenges, including inflation remain unresolved.

Last month, Prof Ncube met officials from South African fund manager Allan Gray Ltd in Cape Town, to explain the positive outlook on economic performance for 2021, on the back of successful economic reforms and good rainfall season, among other factors, which speaks strongly to recovery.

As part of the Zimbabwean team, the Minister takes various business leaders to explain to investors the macro-economic developments, and their positive impact on business.

The global roadshow is also expected to market the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) to global investors as a regional offshore investment center.

The VFEX is still struggling to attract more listings since its launch towards the end of last year.

However the positive outcome of these efforts remain very much in the balance given concerns around continued policy inconsistencies, and human and property rights violations in the country which has perpetuated the negative country perception among investors.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.