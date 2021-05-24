Namibia: Corruption Could Develop Into Chronic Economic Disease - Noa

Walvis Bay — Consultations are underway to develop and draft the second National Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan (NACSAP) for the 2021 to 2025 term.

The second NACSAP will replace the first plan for 2016-2019, which ended in March 2020. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is therefore carrying out consultative meetings and workshops around the country for input from both the private and public sectors to draft the plan.

The strategy is being developed in line with Article 5 of the United Nations' Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), which calls for states to develop and implement effective, coordinated anti-corruption policies with societal participation.

The draft is expected to be tabled in parliament during August this year.

Acting director general of the ACC Paulus Noa said during the third workshop held in Swakopmund last week that one of the mandates of the ACC is to adopt measures to promote the prevention of corruption in public and private bodies.

"This includes the development of strategies that foster public participation in public awareness campaigns against corruption, as well as fostering public participation in the development of strategies that enhance increased transparency and accountability in rendering services to the public and management, particularly of public resources," he explained.

According to him, authorities are obliged to develop anti-corruption strategies with the aim of promoting transparency and accountability, as well as the protocols and conventions against corruption which Namibia had signed and ratified, such as the SADC Protocol Against Corruption, and the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption, amongst others.

"Corruption, grand or petty, is a social vice afflicting countries globally, and Namibia is no exception.

"If left unchecked, it may develop into a chronic economic disease. It undermines good governance, the rule of law and weakens institutions which are pillars of economic growth," Noa added.

He stated that corruption in some jurisdictions is recognised as one of the major causes of political instability, human rights violations, underdevelopment, shortages of educational facilities, shortages of health facilities, a lack of adequate housing and poverty.

"Authorities are thus urged to develop anti-corruption policies in accordance with the fundamental principles of their domestic laws to prevent corruption in all sectors of society," he continued.

Kunene governor Marius Sheya said these consultations once again confirm government's unwavering commitment to effective governance, building on principles of transparency and accountability.

"Our government fully acknowledges that corruption has been recognised as one of the world's biggest development challenges that continue to pose severe threats to economic progress. Corruption is destructive to the economy, democracy and rule of law.

It is the greatest violation of social justice. Corruption is a scourge that can never be tolerated," he said at the workshop.

Sheya added that the importance and relevance of these consultative meetings cannot be overemphasised.

"Therefore, it is critical to note that failing to promote and uphold ethical principles as well as maintain systems of integrity at all levels puts the fulfilment of the entire national and sustainable development agenda at risk," he said.