Namibia: RTE Embarks On Multi-Million Dollar Project

Remember The Eagle (RTE) Records has embarked on a multi-million dollar project that will see a recording deal for Namibia-born artist Kurzca through a partnership with one of the world's leading record label, digital publisher and distributor, Empire.

This was announced by the record label to media over the weekend, saying the conglomerate encompasses two main components that will be equally beneficial to several people in and around Namibia.

"Kurzca, real name Charmy Kurz, will be the first African female artist signed to the label, and only the third African artist signed to Empire as a whole," explained Ennio Hamutenya, CEO of RTE Records.

Hamutenya added the global music industry is controlled by a handful of companies, making it extremely difficult for an outsider to make it in the global industry without one of these machines behind them.

He further stated the partnership with Empire will allow them to get into the right rooms to make sure they turn Kurzca into the biggest star the world has ever seen.

Kurzca told VIBEZ! the opportunity is great and she is going to use it optimally.

"I am going to release a project with Empire soon. I am grateful for this opportunity. We are going to show the world that Namibia can have a superstar and not only that, but one who wants to pave the way for the next generation," she expressed ecstatically.

Kurzca has released songs like 'Body Talk' and has collaborated with South Africa's Nadia Nakai on a hit dubbed 'Dat is good'.

Empire Record Label is an American distribution company founded by Ghazi Shami in 2010, known for the distribution of albums such as 17 by XXXTentacion. They have also worked with Kendrick Lamar, Wande Coal, Snoop Dogg, Iggy Azalea, Tyga, Olamide, Rotimi and many more.

"The financial implications of this deal will not only benefit Kurzca and RTE records, but has the potential to benefit the Namibian industry as a whole. The funds have been availed to us for the production of Kurzca's music, videos, brand management, and any other relatable content.

"RTE records will make it a point to use Namibian producers, photographers, directors, videographers, dancers, and any other person who might be needed along this journey to ensure that more people in our beloved country benefit from this great opportunity," assured Hamutenya.