Zimbabwe: Govt Implored to Tackle Piracy

Deterrent punishment such as prison terms that are upwards of two years, are being proposed to enforce and promote intellectual property rights to curb piracy which has become rampant in the country.

Piracy is the unauthorised use, reproduction and distribution of copyright works for commercial purposes, without the consent of the copyright owner.

Artistes are concerned with the surge in cases of piracy, especially involving music, videos and books leaving some of the producers wallowing in abject poverty, especially with live shows banned at the moment due to Covid-19.

In a presentation titled, "Exploring how African creative artists can protect their work", during the Intellectual Property Rights Forum organised by the United States Mission to the African Union on Tuesday, filmmaker, journalist and media lecturer, Abel Dzobo said piracy was a cancer killing the arts industry.

"Piracy is so rampant in Zimbabwe that some musicians and recording studios have joined in so that they can make money from DVD sales without paying either the musician or recording studio, and also the tax revenue collector gets nothing," he said.

"But the most painful issue is that while Government will jail thieves who steal one cow worth US$400 for 10 years, the intellectual property thief who pilfers an idea and invention worth millions of US dollars always walks away scot-free."

Dzobo implored Government to move in and protect Intellectual Property Rights so that creatives can make money from their creations as well ensuring mobile phone companies, who benefit from data sales when subscribers watch and or download cultural products, should pay for the content.

He said robust awareness campaigns for both law enforcement agents and citizens were important before the clampdown on pirates begins.

Creatives were advised to upload content on YouTube, where content is watched for free but YouTube pays through Google adverts.

In addition, creatives should form groups to fight piracy and lobby Government to enforce intellectual property laws.

Dzobo also urged artistes to shun parasitic contracts which prejudice them in favour of producers.