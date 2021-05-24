Namibia: Tigers Continue Perfect Run As Rebels Roar to Life

Despite having maintained an impressive unbeaten run of six games, Tigers Netball Club head coach Morné Pienaar is not getting carried away by his team's perfect run, saying it is still too early in the season to flirt with league title talks.

In Saturday's MTC Namibia Netball Premier League action at Trustco United courts in the capital, Tigers continued with their superb run with a commanding 62-30 win over Eleven Arrows.

The win saw them remain top of the log table with 12 points and unbeaten after six rounds of matches in the country's flagship netball league.

In a post-match interview, Pienaar hailed his players for a job well done, but pointed out that the match was tough as they were forced to bring their A-game to ensure they collected maximum results on the day.

"Another slow start in the beginning, but the goals came. We worked on our errors, although we made a few mistakes here and there. Eleven Arrows' defence and attacking players were very exceptional today, but we made sure we got the job done from our end," he added.

Pienaar said it was too early to think about the title, but gave the assurance that they will continue to approach all games in the same manner.

"It's still early days.We take every game as it comes, and we don't differentiate. Every team is difficult, and there are still stronger teams that we are yet to face. So, I think it's still early days," he noted.

Meanwhile, Arrows' head coach Kanku Musambani said it was unfortunate that they lost points on the road again, but they have learnt from their mistakes.

"We will go back to regroup and come back stronger. It was a difficult game, and because our players lost hope halfway through the game, Tigers took advantage and scored more goals. But for now, we will go back to the drawing board and access our mistakes so that we can come back stronger in the coming round," added a disappointed Musambani.

In other matches, Namibia Correctional Services, who are also currently unbeaten and sitting second on the log, again collected maximum points on Saturday with a 79-21 victory over Golden Girls, while sixth-placed Rebels defeated Dollar Stars 40-31. Rebels continued with their good run on the day, as they went on to record a 40-34 win over Young Stars on Saturday.