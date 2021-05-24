Zimbabwe: More Assistance for Marange Triplets

A 30-year-old Marange woman, who separated from her husband after she refused to sell one of her newly born triplets as demanded by her estranged spouse, has earned the sympathy of Zimbabweans as she continues getting more assistance from well wishers from different sectors who were touched by her plight.

Olinda Maphosa of Muchabaiwa village in Marange last Saturday, shed tears of joy when the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa pledged to provide all groceries and sundries every month-end for the upkeep of the babies who are still only eight months old.

Minister Mutsvangwa's gesture was soon to be emulated by organisations and individuals who are now rendering assistance towards the upkeep of Rukudzo, Runako and Rujeko.

Moved by the plight of the eight months old triplets, one of the country's leading seed manufacturers, Agriseeds, handed over maize meal, maize and sorghum seed to the mother.

The Ministry of Agriculture, through the local Agritext Officer in Odzi, will play a crucial role in facilitating sound agricultural activities at their homestead.

Minister Mutsvangwa is engaging another partner to drill a borehole at the homestead for efficient water supply.

At a gathering at Tanganda Halt in Chipinge yesterday, Gain Wholesale Company handed over an assortment of groceries and sundries.

The wholesale concern further pledged to provide US$150 worth of groceries every month for the next six months.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Senator Mutsvangwa said: "While we appreciate the need to fill the tummy today, we are also mindful of a sustainable future for these three wonderful products of creation.

"This is the reason we have different people coming in with what they can give to ensure this family becomes self sustainable. As we move with them, we want to give the rod and not the fish.

"I really want applaud Gain for their gesture. They have made my work easier. This is exactly what it means to be Zimbabwean," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

In yet another motherly gesture, the Cabinet Minister also gave the mother US$100.

Agriseeds director Sales and Marketing Mr Ivan Craig said: "We were equally touched by the plight of the triplets. It was shocking to us and we instantly decided to help them by donating maize meal, seeds and facilitating sustainable farming activities at their homestead in Odzi."

Maphosa recently told The Herald that after giving birth to the triplets, her husband, Obey Mucheke, with whom she was staying in a shanty suburb in Thembisa, South Africa, demanded that they sell one of the girls since there was no single male child among them.

She refused to sell the children and the husband threatened to kill her prompting her to flee to Zimbabwe.