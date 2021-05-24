Nigeria: Yobe Govt Sponsors 32 Students to Egyptian Varsity

24 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The 32 students will study Qur'an and Arabic Language at Al Azhar University, Cairo.

The Yobe State Government says it has approved the sponsorship of 32 students to Al Azhar University, Cairo to study Qur'an and Arabic Language.

The Executive Secretary of the state Arabic and Islamic Education Board, Muhammad Gujba, made this known on Monday while briefing journalists in Damaturu.

Mr Gujba, represented by an official at the board, Umar Muhammad, said the sponsorship was part of the present administration's effort to improve the quality of education in the state.

"The present administration, led by Governor Mai Mala Buni, has variety of programmes aimed at promoting the system of education by impacting sound knowledge among the students," he said.

He said the students were selected from across the local government councils of the state.

Mr Gujba appealed to the students to be good ambassadors of the state and the country and to reciprocate the gesture by concentrating on their studies.

Umar Abubakar, a representative of Yobe State Students in Cairo, thanked the governor for giving them the privilege to further their education abroad.

Mr Abubakar also called on the students to be good ambassadors of the state.

The beneficiaries and their families lauded the governor and the state government for the magnanimity, pledging their utmost loyalty and patriotism during their programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had sponsored 233 students to study in Indian educational institutions in February.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.