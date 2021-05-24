Nigeria: Yemi Alade Makes a Steal From Waje

24 May 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

As the music show, The Voice Nigeria Season 3 is halfway through the Knockouts, the performances get more intense and the coaches on the lookout to steal exceptional talents from one another.

The spotlight beamed on the talents from #TeamWaje who serenaded the judges with their melodious, rhythmic and sensational performances.

The first talent to open up the stage was Teslim with a rendition of "Runaway" by the R&B and pop musical group, Styl-Plus. Being the first performer of the night, his coach, Waje, needed more time to listen to the other talents, hence, he was sent to the danger zone.

The youngest of the team, Ifunanya, came out of her comfort zone as she delivered a sensual rendition of Seyi Shay's "Right Now". She took her performance up a notch by adding a bit of her native language. While she was applauded for her confidence and internalizing the song by the coaches, she was sent to the danger zone.

Nuel Ayo, the younger of the Ayo brothers, rendered a soulful performance of "When A Woman Loves" by R. Kelly which he dedicated to his mum. His performance put the coaches and the entire room in a solemn mood. Yemi Alade was ready to steal him to her team at the littlest chance should Waje decide to move him to the danger zone. However, Waje did not let such a huge talent leave her team making Nuel Ayo become the first talent of the night to proceed to the Battles.

Eazzie went with a rendition of Rihanna's "California King Bed" while Inioluwa did justice to Asa's "Fire on The Mountain". Eazzie was sent to the danger zone and Inioluwa had to wait till the end of the next performance to know his fate.

The final talent of the night was Anu, who delivered a sensational performance of "God Is A Woman" by Ariana Grande. She was lauded for her performance by the coaches. At the end of her performance, a decision had to be made on who will move to the next stage between her and Inioluwa. Inioluwa was chosen by Waje to proceed to Battles. Almost immediately, Waje made her decision, Yemi Alade hit her buzzer to steal Anu to her team.

With the three talents, Teslim, Ifunanya and Eazzie in the danger, Waje had to make a difficult decision of choosing just one of them. Eazzie was in luck as she was saved by Waje to proceed to the next round, making Teslim and Ifunanya come to the end of the journey on The Voice Nigeria.

New episodes of The Voice Nigeria airs every Saturday at 8 pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family; Sundays, at 6 pm on AIT, Views TV, WazobiaMax TV, Wazobia TV, and at 9 pm on Youtube and Airtel TV.

