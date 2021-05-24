Kenyans Impress in SA Ultra-Marathon Race

24 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

Kenya's Lilian Chemweno finished second in the Nedbank Runified: Breaking Barriers ultra-marathon 50 kilometres race in Port Elizabeth, South Africa Sunday.

Chemweno, who trains at Nike Kapsait Athletics Training Camp, clocked 3 hours 05 minutes.

South Africa's Irvete Van Zyl won the gruelling race in a world record time of 3:04:23 after slashing off three minutes of the previous record held by Aly Dixon from Britain.

Chemweno said that she was happy to have been part of the historic moment when the new record was set.

"I'm delighted to have finished second and be part of the history-making. This is my first ultra-marathon race and I'm impressed by the results," said Chemweno.

She attributed her results to good team work back in Kapsait, Elgeyo Marakwet County, where she camped with other marathoners, including women's marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei.

"We usually motivated one another and I'm happy the preparations we did in the last three months have borne fruits in the end. It was tough, but I was going for the prize," she said.

Her training mate, Shadrack Kiptoo, emerged fourth, missing the podium position narrowly in a race won by Ethiopia's Ketama Negasa who broke the world record time after clocking 2:42:07.

South Africans Johnas Makhele and Ntsindiso Mphakathi were second and third positions respectively.

The race, according to Kiptoo, was tight and he is happy he managed to finish fourth after a spirited fight.

"It was a tight race but I had done good preparations and I'm happy I managed to run my personal best time in the distance because this was my first race.

"Having achieved this after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic is something that makes me smile and keeps me motivated," said Kiptoo.

Both athletes who have been sharpening their skills in Kapsait join the growing list of ultra-marathon athletes who are participating in the 50km, 90km and 100km races.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.