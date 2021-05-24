Kenya: Tatu City Picked to Represent World Free Zones Organization in Kenya

Nairobi — Tatu City has been appointed by the World Free Zones Organization (World FZO) as its Kenyan representative of its more than 700 global members.

This means that the Regional Office of World FZO in Kenya will be administered locally by Tatu City as a centre for thought leadership and knowledge exchange for free zones and governmental organizations to access and training, networking and business development.

World Free Zones Organization Samir Hamrouni said, "As the first operational Special Economic Zone in Kenya, Tatu City represents both the foresight of the Government of Kenya in embracing economic zones as a powerful tool for growth and the critical role the private sector plays in successful government policy."

The World FZO is a not-for-profit body that provides one authoritative, collective voice representing the interests of free zones around the world. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, World FZO was launched in 2014 by its 14 founding members and under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

A recent study by the United Nations and the Africa Economic Zones Organisation called SEZs "important instruments of trade, investment and industrial policy" and highlighted the contribution by SEZs "to economic integration in Africa by promoting intra-regional trade and investment."

"Tatu City is creating a benchmark for free zones in Kenya, and we accept with pride the appointment as World FZO's first Regional Office in the country," said Preston Mendenhall, Chief Operating Officer of Tatu City and Executive Vice President of Rendeavour, Tatu City's owner and developer.

"We look forward to furthering World FZO's mission to provide in-depth research, insights and guidelines for the establishment and administration of free zones," he added.

Currently, at Tatu City, more than 60 businesses have opened or started development, 5,000 homes are completed or under construction, and two schools - Crawford International and Nova Pioneer - educate more than 3,000 students daily.