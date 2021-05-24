Kenya Railways Introduce Livestock Transport Services

The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has reintroduced livestock transport in its service.

On Sunday, the parastatal announced a cattle wagon train will be transporting cattle between Nanyuki and Nairobi at a rate of 30 cows a trip.

The Corporation has not yet released a schedule for the cattle wagon having already made its official trip from Nanyuki Railway Station to Nairobi's Kenya Meat Commission (K. M. C) Depot in Athi River on Sunday.

REINTRODUCING LIVESTOCK TRANSPORT - Cattle Wagon train carrying cattle today makes its official trip from Nanyuki Railway Station to Nairobi's Kenya Meat Commission(K. M. C) Depot.@kenyapipeline @Kenya_Ports @ICDCKenya pic.twitter.com/dMkdhKeYPA

- Kenya Railways (@KenyaRailways_) May 23, 2021

It comes on the week the government will reopen the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) in Athi River after the facility went through a facelift.

Over the last few months, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has carried out refurbishment works at the factory and set up a robust business system to cater to the needs of livestock farmers and the public.

The 177.2 km Nairobi - Nanyuki metre-gauge was rehabilitated and opened for operation in 2020, more than two decades after the services were withdrawn.

In August last year, freight services on the line were reintroduced, such as fuel, fertilizer, and crops.

The rehabilitated line is expected to significantly improve transport links and stimulate regional economic growth along the route, including tourism.

The Nairobi-Nanyuki Rail Passenger Service began its operations on December 11.