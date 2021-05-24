Rwanda: DR Congo Volcanic Tremors Felt in Rwanda

Rumbles of a series of tremors that followed the latest eruption of DR Congo's Nyiragongo volcano were felt as far as the Rwandan capital of Kigali, over 160km away, on Sunday in what signals continued seismic activity in the region.

The quakes came in the immediate aftermath of Saturday's eruption of Nyiragongo, an active volcano north of the border city of Goma, which sparked an exodus of thousands of panicked residents, sending at least 7000 across the border to Rwanda.

Lava flow has since stopped, paving way for many to return to their homes despite continued uncertainty.

However, volcanic tremors - linked to the movement of magma beneath the Earth's surface - continued to be felt far away from the epicentre. One of them was felt as far as Kigali past 10a.m on Monday.

In Rwanda, the quakes were strongest in Rubavu District and other areas near the Congo border causing minor damages, with some residents reporting cracks in the walls of their houses.

"From the seismic data being recorded, small earthquakes are occurring and being felt in Rubavu after the Nyiragongo eruption of 22 May 2021. Some earthquakes are being felt in other Districts as well. We are following up the situation," Rwanda Seismic Monitor said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

According to data from the earthquake monitor, the tremors started rocking the region on the night of Saturday and intensified both in frequency and magnitude on Sunday. The trend continued Monday.

The border sector of Cyanzarwe in Rubavu was reportedly the worst hit, recording quakes of up to 4.7 magnitude.

The tremors that jolted Rubavu before 13:30p.m Sunday did not go beyond 4.1 magnitude but some of those felt later in the day reached as high as 4.7.

Vital Karangwa, a communications officer at the Rwanda Mining Authority, which oversees the seismic monitor, told The New Times that it was unlikely that earthquakes smaller than 4.6 magnitude could cause damage.

Experts say that only earthquakes measuring 5.5 or above are likely to cause significant damage.

While the full extent of the destruction from the latest volcanic eruption is yet to be ascertained, there are unconfirmed reports that as many as 15 people lost their lives in the chaos that followed Saturday's incident, with many others, including children, feared missing.

Meanwhile, officials in Rubavu District told The New Times on Sunday that the majority of refugees who had crossed the border in the wake of the eruption had since returned home, leaving behind only about 200 people.