Namibia: Residents Pressure Police On Missing Toddler

24 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Keetmanshoop — Some //Kharas residents claim police did not update the public constantly about the progress of their investigations, regarding the case of missing Spencer Mandela Nakale.

"It has now been five months since four-year-old Nakale went missing in Lüderitz. Five months of anguish, heartache, pain and sleepless nights," said Sylvia Amwaalwa, spokesperson of a concerned group of protestors, when handing over a petition to Namibian police force regional commander, David Indongo last Friday.

She said someone somewhere knows something about the toddler's disappearance, but that the police did not update the public constantly about the progress of their investigations regarding the case.

"What did the police achieve so far, is the case closed?" the spokesperson asked.

Amwaalwa also explained the purpose of their march as that of demanding from law enforcement agencies to update the entire nation on what exactly they have been doing since December 2020 about Mandela's disappearance.

"We want to hear what the police found out about the mentally, unstable lady who loves children and is said to have travelled from Lüderitz to the north around the days of Nakale disappearance, the CCTV camera footage of the fence where the boy disappeared as well as the progress on further investigations on the case," the group demanded in the petition.

The petition further reads that information given to them indicated a woman from Mpumalanga, South Africa, stated a boy was wandering the streets of a town in that province.

"We want the police to go to South Africa, do further investigations and give us feedback," said Amwaalwa.

The group, in the statement, concluded that they want the police to pronounce themself on the matter under investigation to end this said chapter.

Receiving the petition, Indongo promised the group that their petition will now be forwarded to the Namibian police's inspector general to provide feedback accordingly.

"We engaged our neighbouring counterparts on the allegations of Nakale's whereabouts there, but did not receive any feedback yet," he explained.

Indongo also gave the assurance that the Namibian public will be duly informed once investigations have been finalised.

Nami#Nus constituency councillor, Suzan Ndjaleka acknowledged the handing over of the petition and expressed her appreciation towards the residents for taking up the issue as a united region.

"I will carry over this message to the family of Nakale, that we are all waiting on the law to take its course accordingly, but are, just like them, hopeful that it will end positive," she concluded.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.