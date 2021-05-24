Namibia: Sky Location Relocation Progressing Well

Ongwediva — The Oshakati Town Council remains optimistic of finalising the relocation of 533 residents from Sky location to Onawa location, as planned.

Mayor Leonard Hango said the relocation is on track, and should be completed at the end of this month.

"We had a few challenges, but we are back on track," added Hango.

To this end, over 200 structures have already been relocated.

"Three-and-a-half blocks have already been relocated. One-and-a-half blocks is still remaining," said town council spokesperson Katarina Kamari.

At the start of the relocation, the mayor said the N$1.5 million exercise is part of the council's mission to formalise all informal settlements, and to ensure that all its residents have access to services.

At Onawa, where they are being relocated to, the community will also have access to electricity.

"The council is giving free plots. They only need to pay N$500 for water connection," Hango said at the time.

In addition, three public toilets will also be constructed to serve the relocated community.

An additional six temporary toilets were likewise planned for the area. Sky does not have a sewerage line. The land from which the community is being moved is marked for a private hospital.

Kamari said at the beginning of the relocation that Sky is too small and overcrowded, and is not suitable for residential purposes.

Some of the residents being relocated have been living at Sky for over 20 years.

The relocation was, however, received with mixed feelings.

While some felt that they were taken far from services, others were happy that they could own a plot and have access to services.