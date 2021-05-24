Namibia: We Missed More Chances - Mokhatu

In spite of overcoming the intense pressure from Khomas NamPol in the NFA Southern Stream First Division on Saturday, Okahandja-based outfit Spoilers FC's coach Boy-Boy Mokhatu feels his team should have won the game with a much larger margin.

Spoilers and stubborn Khomas NamPol locked horns in the bounce-back league encounter, where Spoilers emerged victorious with a score-line of 1-0 in Okahandja.

Speaking to New Era Sport, the gaffer said his team should have won by 6-0 at least, lamenting the lack of good finishing upfront.

"It was a great match, I would say. We dominated from the onset, had a couple of good chances in front, but our finishing was poor. We had five clear chances, where our strikers were one-on-one with the keeper, but they couldn't capitalise on those clear chances. Now, we are here with a single goal," he added.

First division teams haven't had any football activities for nearly two years, which Mokhatu said could be one of the issues that impacted their performance.

"You could see how the players were struggling on the pitch. I believe that had a role to play in terms of our performance against NamPol, but we will go back and work on the fitness level," he continued.

Elsewhere, Western Spurs and Northern Stars played to a nil-all stalemate in Swakopmund, while DTS Hopsol came out tops over Windhoek United, winning 2-0 in Windhoek.

The rest of the results:

Dates Eleven 2-1 Namibia Correctional Services (NCS)

Try Again 2-1 NCS

Spoilers 4-0 Eleven Champions

Ramblers 1-2 DTS Hopsol

Blue Boys 3-0 Western Spurs