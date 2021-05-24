Namibia: //Kharas SMEs Receive Equipment

Keetmanshoop — Seven beneficiaries from the //Kharas region received material and equipment worth more than N$60 000 from the poverty eradication ministry last week in Keetmanshoop.

This was given as a means for them to grow as successful entrepreneurs.

The beneficiaries from Keetmanshoop Urban, Keetmanshoop Rural, Berseba, Oranjemund, Karasburg West, Karasburg East and !Nami#Nus constituencies received bakery, welding, photography, tailoring and carpentry equipment as well as small livestock.

Governor, Aletha Frederick explained that the income generating activities (IGA) support programme aims to empower women and men economically by supporting them with material and equipment to establish or expand their micro businesses.

"The gender ministry strives to improve the quality of life for all the Namibian people by encouraging women and men from poor communities to embark on income generating activities to improve livelihoods and promote self-employment initiatives," she said.

The regional political head also said these funds have the potential to boost livelihoods as well as create employment opportunities for both women and men.

She further pleaded with beneficiaries to use the small livestock, material and equipment optimally to improve income and create employment.

"Please bear in mind that the equipment remains the property of the ministry, meaning that, in the case of the mismanagement of the material and equipment, it has the right to withdraw the equipment as stipulated in the memorandum of agreement which you signed with the ministry," she explained.

The governor reminded the beneficiaries that they will be subjected to continuous monitoring and evaluation.

I am, therefore, encouraging you to work very hard, market your business, produce quality products, remain in business and take part in the skills training provided by the ministry to improve the quality of your products and businesses in general.

Keetmanshoop mayor, Maree Smit added these efforts would improve the socio-economic reality of the marginalised communities by creating employment opportunities for the fortunate beneficiaries.

Smit urged the business fraternity in the region to follow suit and assist worthy small enterprises financially to set up their businesses to "pick up others from the floor".

This will provide us, as beneficiaries with the needed kick-start to grow in the competitive entrepreneurial environment, he said.