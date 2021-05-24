Namibia: Individual Efforts Carried Us Through - Diergaardt

UNAM Rugby Club head coach Johan Diergaardt has cited individual efforts from a number of his players for Saturday's well-deserved 38-21 victory against visiting Rehoboth Rugby Club during their Namibia Rugby premier League match at the UNAM stadium in the capital.

UNAM has been on a great run since the start of the season, and coach Diergaardt described Saturday's win as another world-class act of individual performances by his players to ensure the team remains in the hunt for the big prize, come end of the season.

The veteran gaffer said he was overwhelmed with the way his players conducted themselves on the pitch, especially the individual performances that secured the team maximum points.

"We are again grateful for this win against Rehoboth, who a very strong team. For me, I think we did what we could, and produced an overwhelming result. That's what is important, although it wasn't that easy. It was also nice having a few spectators back in the stadium, which also played a pivotal role in winning us the match. It was mostly the individual efforts from various players that helped us propel in this match," beamed Diergaardt.

He added that going forward, the team will work on the few mistakes and individual errors in order to ensure that their master plan for the season remains intact.

"We are going back to the drawing board and look at mistakes that we made in the last match, and correct where we can so that we remain on the right track."

Elsewhere, coastal side Kudus on Saturday cruised past Reho Falcons with a narrow score line of 27-21, while Grootfontein Rugby Club lost to Wanderers by 26-29, also on Saturday.