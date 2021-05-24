Egypt: Sisi Reviews All Axes of 'Decent Life' National Project

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi met Sunday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli as well as ministers and officials responsible for the "Decent Life" national project.

During the meeting, Sisi directed to provide all the factors for success for the giant project, as well as to unify and coordinate efforts between all the competent government bodies and NGOs to achieve its main goal by providing a decent life for every citizen in need in the Egyptian countryside.

Sisi also directed to provide all resources, equipment, machines, and manpower from all specializations for the benefit of the project in its various axes.

The President reviewed all the axes of the Egyptian Rural Development Project; the largest project of its kind in the world.

The project aims to improve all aspects of life and their quality in 4,584 villages and their dependencies, where about 58% of the total population of Egypt reside, at an estimated cost of EGP 700 billion.

It is implemented by integration between all state agencies, private sector institutions and development partners in Egypt.

The project's axes cover the fields of utilities and Infrastructure, services, social and cultural development, and economic improvement.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has launched the mega national project under the Decent Life Initiative to develop more than 3,500 villages in three years.

The project, which targets 1,500 villages in its first phase, seeks to upgrade infrastructure in villages, including water, sewage, power, natural gas and road services.

It also includes lining irrigation canals for the effective use of water and improving healthcare, education and social protection services.

The mega rural development project, which costs EGP 515 billion in three years, is expected to represent an unprecedented quantum leap in the history of rural development in Egypt.

